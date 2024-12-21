Austin Shanks Insane FOUR Goal Night in Rush Victory
December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Austin Shanks has himself a 4-Goal, 3-Assist night as the Rush take down the Knighthawks 14-12
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 21, 2024
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Wings Win In Their Home Opener Against Vegas - Philadelphia Wings
- Desert Dogs Topped by Philadelphia Wings 15 - 9 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.