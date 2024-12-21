Austin Shanks Insane FOUR Goal Night in Rush Victory

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Austin Shanks has himself a 4-Goal, 3-Assist night as the Rush take down the Knighthawks 14-12

