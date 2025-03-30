Austin Shanks Hero HL vs. COL

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

What a game for Austin Shanks! He puts up 10 points including a sock trick as Saskatchewan Rush get the W over Colorado.

Roll that Shanks highlight reel!

