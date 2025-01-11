Sports stats



Saskatchewan Rush

Austin Shanks 3 Goals and 3 Assists for the Rush

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Austin Shanks powers the Rush offense by scoring 3 goals.
