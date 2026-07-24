AUSTIN MACK, ARE YOU KIDDING? 81 YARDS to the House!

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Austin Mack doubles up with his second touchdown of the game, breaking loose for an electrifying 81-yard score to put Edmonton on top.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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