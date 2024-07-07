Austin FC vs. New York City FC: Gyasi Zardes Brace!: Full Match Highlights: July 6, 2024
July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC YouTube Video
Austin FC's Gyasi Zardes now sits 10th in the MLS all-time goals chart - scoring 105 times.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #austinfc #nycfc #newyorkcityfc
Check out the Austin FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2024
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Jayden Reid from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC Falls to Austin FC, 2-1 - New York City FC
- Austin FC Comes Back to Beat New York City FC - Austin FC
- Revolution Blanked by Sounders FC, 2-0 - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle - Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United Falls 5-2 at Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Austin FC Comes Back to Beat New York City FC
- Austin FC, Moussa Djitté Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract
- Austin FC Signs Jimmy Farkarlun to MLS Contract
- U.S. Men's National Team to Play Panama in International Friendly at Q2 Stadium
- Austin FC Acquires Ukrainian Center Back Oleksandr Svatok