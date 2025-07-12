Sports stats

MLS Austin FC

Austin FC vs. New England Revolution: Full Match Highlights

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC YouTube Video


Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Austin FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Austin FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central