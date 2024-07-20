Austin FC vs. Charlotte FC: Full Match Highlights: July 20, 2024
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #sutinfc #charlottefc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City Draw 1-1 at Children's Mercy Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Captures 2-0 Shutout Victory Against the San Jose Earthquakes - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose Drops Road Contest; Quakes Now Head back to Bay Area to Commence Leagues Cup Play Next Saturday vs. Chivas at Levi's Stadium - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution and FC Dallas Play to 1-1 Draw - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- CF Montréal Falls to Toronto FC, 1-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Earns 2-1 Home Win Over Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Earn Another Point on the Road in Back-And-Forth Match at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Stian Gregersen Brace Lifts Atlanta United in 2-1 Win Against Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Edged by Atlanta United - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw Versus New England Revolution - FC Dallas
- New York Stops FC Cincinnati's Road Run - FC Cincinnati
- Gazdag Scores Hat Trick; Blake Earns First Clean Sheet Of The Season - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Orlando City SC and New York City FC Play to a Draw - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Head into Leagues Cup with 3-1 Defeat to New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Comes Away with Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Historic Inaugural Home Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add Frankie Westfield to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. FC Dallas on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Recall Forward Ousseni Bouda from Loan with Monterey Bay FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Travel to New York Red Bulls Looking to Turn the Tides of Recent Results - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Austin FC Falls Against Seattle Sounders
- Austin FC Comes Back to Beat New York City FC
- Austin FC, Moussa Djitté Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract
- Austin FC Signs Jimmy Farkarlun to MLS Contract
- U.S. Men's National Team to Play Panama in International Friendly at Q2 Stadium