Austin FC Signs Polish Winger PrzemysÃâ¦Ãâ¡aw PÃâ¦Ãâ¡acheta

Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed free agent winger Przemysław Płacheta. Płacheta, 28, joins on a deal guaranteed through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30. Płacheta has received his P-1 visa and can begin full team training on July 1 when his contract with Austin FC officially begins. Płacheta signed his Austin FC agreement in March 2026 with less than six (6) months remaining on his contract with Oxford United at that time. He will be eligible to make his MLS debut when Austin's regular season resumes with a home match vs. Seattle on Wednesday, July 22.

"I'm really excited to begin a new chapter of my career in Austin," said Płacheta. "I can't wait to make my debut and do everything I can to help the team make a push in the second half of the season. I also hope to use everything I learned during my six years in English football to help the team and make a positive impact in MLS."

Płacheta spent the last six (6) seasons playing in England. He initially joined Norwich City FC in 2020, making 26 appearances during the 2020-21 EFL Championship season as the team won the league and earned promotion to the Premier League. He made 12 Premier League appearances for Norwich the following year.

After stints at Birmingham City FC and Swansea City FC, Płacheta moved to Oxford ahead of the 2024-25 season. He recorded six (6) goals and four (4) assists in two (2) campaigns with Oxford.

Płacheta has played seven (7) times for his native Poland at the senior international level. He made an appearance at UEFA Euro 2020 in a group stage match against Sweden and registered an assist vs. San Marino in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in 2021.

As a young player, Płacheta spent three (3) years in the academy system of German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He made his professional debut for Sonnenhof Großaspach in Germany before returning to Poland in 2018, where he played for two-and-a-half years with Pogon Siedlce, Podbeskidzie, and Slask Wroclaw.

Płacheta will occupy Senior and International designations on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC signs free agent winger Przemysław Płacheta to a contract guaranteed through the 2028-29 season, with an option for 2029-30.

Player Details:

Name: Przemysław Płacheta

Pronunciation: psh-em-iss-waf pwa-heh-ta

Position: Winger

Height: 5'10"

Date of Birth: March 23, 1998

Age: 28

Birthplace: Ã â¡owicz, Poland

Citizenship: Poland

Last club: Oxford United

How acquired: Free agent signing

Roster Designations: Senior, International







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.