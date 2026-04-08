AUSL, ReBokeh Collaborate for Pro Sports Accessibility Relationship

Published on April 8, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Athletes Unlimited (AU), a network of professional women's sports leagues, is redefining the spectator experience through a groundbreaking new agreement with ReBokeh® Vision Technologies, making professional sports more inclusive than ever. By integrating ReBokeh's mobile assistive technology across its leagues - beginning with this summer's Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) - AU becomes the first professional sports organization in the world to leverage ReBokeh's technology to provide low-vision fans with a fully accessible, real-time viewing experience.

Designed by and for the low-vision community, ReBokeh is built to serve the 90% of blind and low-vision individuals who retain some functional sight. The mobile app-based software takes an empowerment-centric approach to assistive tech, providing a tool that allows low-vision individuals to use the vision they have rather than replacing it with audio or tactile descriptions. This collaboration will offer fans at every AUSL event free, unlimited access to ReBokeh's mobile-based assistive technology to enhance their viewing experience.

At AUSL events, fans may use ReBokeh to read signage or menus at concessions and merchandise areas, for wayfinding, and above all, to more effectively watch the action unfolding on the field. ReBokeh AI also supports multiple languages and automatically aligns with a user's device settings, enabling real-time translation of signage, on-screen information, and the surrounding environment.

"Athletes Unlimited is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for every fan who comes to our games," said Hilary Meyer, Chief Impact Officer at Athletes Unlimited. "Working with ReBokeh is an important step in making sure low-vision fans can experience the energy and excitement of live sports in a way that works for them. We're proud to work with a company that shares our belief that accessibility should be part of the standard fan experience, not an afterthought."

ReBokeh's technology works by allowing users to leverage the live camera feed from their mobile devices with overlaid, customized filters that adjust aspects like contrast, color hue, zoom, and lighting to meet the needs of low-vision users. ReBokeh AI, a new feature, also offers the opportunity for lengthened interactions with ReBokeh's custom-built AI tool. Users can ask ReBokeh AI personalized questions about what's around them and what they're seeing.

"Women's sports represent the future of entertainment here in the United States, in terms of both the entertainment on the field, and the viewing experience from the stands," said Rebecca Rosenberg, the low-vision founder and CEO of ReBokeh. "We're incredibly excited that Athletes Unlimited is establishing itself as a leader on both fronts, leveraging ReBokeh's technology so that fans with low vision can fully appreciate the talent of AU's athletes, and the excitement that is so unique to live sports."

ReBokeh is extending this partnership opportunity to other airports, sports organizations, museums, zoos, and public spaces in an effort to make low vision accessibility the rule rather than the exception. Organizations that are interested in partnering with ReBokeh can contact the team at partnerships@rebokeh.com.







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