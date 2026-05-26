AUSL Draftees Shine in Softball Super Regionals, Advance to WCWS

Published on May 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The field for the 2026 Women's College World Series is officially set after super regional play wrapped up across the country this weekend. Eight teams secured spots in Oklahoma City, including several programs led by members of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League Draft class.

Here's a look at three standout super regional moments involving AUSL draftees as teams punched their tickets to Devon Park.

Karlyn Pickens dominates as Tennessee advances to Oklahoma City

Carolina Blaze first overall pick Karlyn Pickens turned in another dominant postseason outing in the circle as Tennessee secured its return to the Women's College World Series.

Pickens tossed a complete game in the Lady Vols' super regional opener versus Georgia, striking out 10 batters while allowing just one run in a 3-1 victory. The outing marked her sixth career double-digit strikeout performance in NCAA Tournament play and her 10th postseason win.

Tennessee clinched the series the following day with a 2-1 win to secure the program's 10th trip to the Women's College World Series.

Dakota Kennedy helps Arkansas reach first WCWS in program history

Carolina Blaze third-round pick Dakota Kennedy helped Arkansas make history as the Razorbacks secured the program's first Women's College World Series berth.

Arkansas defeated Duke 10-2 in five innings to clinch the Fayetteville Super Regional behind another explosive offensive performance. Kennedy finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk in the victory.

The Razorbacks advanced to Oklahoma City after becoming just the second team in NCAA history to open the NCAA Tournament with five straight run-rule victories.

NiJaree Canady earns 100th career win as Texas Tech returns to WCWS

Texas Volts first-round pick NiJaree Canady helped lead Texas Tech back to the Women's College World Series for the second consecutive season.

The Red Raiders defeated Florida 16-7 in five innings during the decisive game of the super regional round in what became the highest-scoring Game 3 in super regional history. Canady earned her 100th career victory as Texas Tech launched five home runs to punch its ticket back to Oklahoma City.

Texas Tech will now open WCWS play versus Mississippi State later this week.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







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