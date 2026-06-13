Aurie Echevarría: Prinx Tires USL Cup Save of the Round Winner: Round 3

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Aurie Echevarria (FW) - #OMAvFW, 6/6/26: The Puerto Rico native made an outstanding one-on-one denial after a clever give-and-go set Union Omaha's Allen Gavilanes through on goal, coming off his line quickly before making the stop and recovering to secure the rebound.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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