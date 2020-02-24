Augusta Craft Beer Festival Returns to SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, and Augusta Sports Leagues, are excited to host the 5th Annual Augusta Craft Beer Festival at SRP Park on Saturday, April 25 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

As the largest outdoor beer festival in the CSRA, the 2020 event will feature more than 30 breweries with over 100 craft beer selections to go along with live music, delicious food and games.

"You don't pay for a wristband, and then pay for each beer you sample, or pay to play each game," said Keith Edmondson, director of Augusta Sports Leagues. "This is an inclusive event. Plus, you still have great opportunities to buy great food from SRP Park, and gifts from unique vendors."

Early Bird General Admission tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.AugustaCraftBeerFest.com. To fully experience the festival, attendees are encouraged to purchase a VIP admission ticket, which has been revamped for the 5th year. The VIP experience includes early admission at 12:00 p.m., five exclusive beer samples, and a collector's festival T-shirt.

"It has been exciting to watch this festival evolve over these last four years and we are thrilled to be a part of it again this year," stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. "The 2020 festival will once again be a can't-miss event for the CSRA."

There are a variety of ticket options available for the 2020 Augusta Craft Beer Festival:

- Early Bird General Admission tickets are priced at $41 and are available for purchase until Feb. 29. General Admission Tickets will go on sale March 1 at $46 and day-of general admission tickets cost $56.

- VIP admission tickets are on sale for $76 until April 25. VIPs Get in 1 hour early at 12 p.m., sample five craft beers not available to others, enjoy an amazing food pairing, and receive an event T-shirt with their ticket.

- Growler tickets are on sale now for $51 and include a general admission ticket and commemorative Augusta Craft Beer Festival event Growler.

- Designated driver admission tickets are $21 each until the day of the event when they will cost $26.

