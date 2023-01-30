Augusta Craft Beer Festival Returns for 6th Year

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park and Augusta Sports Leagues, are excited to announce the 2023 Augusta Craft Beer Festival slated for Saturday, April 22nd from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

As the largest outdoor beer festival in the CSRA, the 2023 event will look to feature more than 30 breweries with over 100 craft beer selections to go along with live music, delicious food, games at the beautiful SRP Park.

"Building on the success of last year's event, we are excited to offer even more delicious beverages, great food from SRP Park, and unique gifts from more vendors," said Keith Edmondson, Director of Augusta Sports League. "As always one ticket gets you access to all of the beer samples without any hidden costs. This is a must-do event for adults in the CSRA and a great way to celebrate Spring."

Early Bird General Admission tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.AugustaCraftBeerFest.com. To fully experience the festival, attendees are encouraged to purchase a VIP admission ticket, which has been enhanced for 2023. The VIP experience includes early admission at 12:00 p.m., five exclusive beer samples, and a collector's festival T-shirt.

"We look forward to seeing this event continue to grow at SRP Park," stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. "SRP Park continues to be the community hub for FUN festivals and events, we look forward to working with the Augusta Craft Beer Festival to make this one of the best yet."

There are a variety of ticket options available for the 2023 Augusta Craft Beer Festival:

Early Bird General Admission tickets are priced at $51 and are available for purchase until March 5th. General Admission Tickets will go on-sale March 6th at $56 and day-of general admission tickets cost $61.

VIP admission tickets are on sale for $101. VIPs Get in 1 hour early at 12 p.m., sample five craft beers not available to others, enjoy an amazing food pairing, and receive an event T-shirt with their ticket.

Designated driver admission tickets are $21 each until the day of the event when they will cost $26.

Guests are reminded that your admission ticket to the Augusta Craft Beer Festival includes sampling of the more then 30 breweries being featured. SRP Park will have delicious food and beverage options available for sale to enjoy.

