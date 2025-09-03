August Western Conference Player of the Month: A'ja Wilson
Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
12 consecutive wins. 12-1 record. Pure dominance
A'ja Wilson is your August Western Conference Kia Player of the Month:
25.5 PPG | 11.8 RPG | 1.9 BPG
