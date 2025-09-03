August Western Conference Player of the Month: A'ja Wilson

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







12 consecutive wins. 12-1 record. Pure dominance

A'ja Wilson is your August Western Conference Kia Player of the Month:

25.5 PPG | 11.8 RPG | 1.9 BPG

#KiaPOTM

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.