August Promotional Schedule Announced for 2019 Season

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are proud to announce the August promotional schedule for the 2019 season. With 16 home games in the month, there are plenty of great opportunities to bring your family out to the ballpark.

August 8: Dollars In Your Dog Night presented by Pizza Factory and 103.1 KCDA

August 9: Star Wars Night courtesy of KHQ, 93.7 The Mountain, and Nspire Magazine

August 10: Star Wars Night brought to you by Tire-Rama & Cooper Tires, KEY 101, and The Spokesman-Review

August 14: Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and 92.9 ZZU

August 15: Comic Book Hero Night with Pre-Game LEO's Photography Baseball Clinic courtesy of Gerber Collision & Glass, 105.7 Now FM, 103.5 The Game, and The Liberty Lake Splash Newsmagazine

August 16: Harry Potter Night brought to you by Edward Jones Investments, Hot 96.9, 92.9 ZZU, and The Greater Spokane Valley Current Newsmagazine

August 17: Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Windermere Real Estate and 93.7 The Mountain

August 18: Back to School Day & Lawton Team Photo Giveaway courtesy of Ambetter by Coordinated Care and KISS 98.1

August 19: County Fair Night brought to you by Coors Light, Rock 94 1/2, and The Big 99.9 Coyote Country

August 23: Storybook Princess Night presented by KXLY 4 News, The Big 99.9 Coyote Country, and Family Guide

August 24: Spokane Chiefs Hockey & Fireworks Night courtesy of Bulldog Rooter, KHQ, and KEY 101

August 25: Augtoberfest brought to you by Samuel Adams and ALT 96.1

August 26: Bark in the Park Night presented by University of Washington and 95.3 KPND

August 28: Family Feast Night courtesy of 92.9 ZZU

August 29: Halloween Night & Raining Candy brought to you by Great Clips, 105.7 Now FM, 103.5 The Game, and Coeur d'Alene Magazine

August 30: Season Finale Fireworks presented by AAA, KREM 2, 98.9 KKZX, and 590 KQNT

Ticket packages, which include many of the games listed above, are available now and start at just $70 for a 7-game plan. CLICK HERE to secure your seats today.

The wait is almost over to purchase single game tickets. An online pre-sale of single game tickets will be made available exclusively to Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail followers starting Monday, May 13th at 10 AM. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketsWest.com and SpokaneIndians.com .

For more information or to purchase season tickets, call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or email tickets@spokaneindians.com.

