August 30 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

August 30, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





DOWN EAST WOOD DUCKS (TEXAS RANGERS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Thursday, August 30, 2018 | 7:00 PM | Game 134, Home Game 69 | at Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 63-70; DE: 58-77

Streaks: CAR: W3; DE: L4

Last 10 Games: CAR: 4-6, DE: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 38-29; DE: 35-30

Road Record: CAR: 25-41; DE: 23-47

Division Record: CAR: 39-46; DE: 39-51

Current Series: CAR leads 3-0 (of 4)

Season Series: Tied 11-11 (of 23)

CAR v. OPP: 10-3 @CAR (14), 1-8 @OPP (9)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

THU, 8/30, 7:00 PM: Down East RHP Justin Topa (-, -.--) at Carolina RHP Bowden Francis (1-2, 4.91)

FRI, 8/31, 7:00 PM: Buies Creek RHP Jose Hernandez (1-2, 2.70) at Carolina RHP Jorge Ortega (0-4, 8.46)

SAT, 9/1, 6:00 PM: Buies Creek TBD at Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (2-1, 5.03)

TONIGHT: The Mudcats continue their final home stand of the season tonight with game four of a four game series versus the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC. The Mudcats won last night's game 10-9 while clinching a series win versus the Wood Ducks as Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the series. Tonight's game is the 23rd and final meeting between the two teams this season; the overall season series is tied at 11-11.

ICYMI: Dillon Thomas went 3-for-5 with two runs, Dallas Carroll went 2-for-3 with a RBI double and Demi Orimoloye went 1-for-5 with three runs, three RBI and a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth as the Mudcats outlasted the Wood Ducks 10-9 on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium. The game saw several lead changes and saw the Mudcats total a season high for runs in an inning after they rallied for seven runs in the second. The Wood Ducks hit two home runs, totaled 13 hits and totaled five stolen bases in the loss.

WHERE THEY RANK: OF Cooper Hummel currently leads the Carolina League in OBP (.390) and is tied for 5th in base on balls (59)... RHP Luke Barker leads the Carolina League in saves (20) and games finished (37). Barker is also 2nd in games (45), 4th among CL relievers in lowest batting average (.208), 1st in fewest baserunners/9ip (8.85), 5th in highest strikeouts/9ip (9.00) and 4th in lowest BB/9ip ratio (2.10)... INF Dallas Carroll is currently 1st in the CL in games played (130), 2nd in at bats (494), 2nd in most walks (63) and 2nd in most double plays grounded into (16)... INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is tied for 1st in the CL in triples (9), tied for 4th in most base on balls (60) and is 2nd in most strikeouts (133).

WALK IT OFF: Seven (7) of Carolina's last nine (9) home wins have come in walk-off fashion (7/19, 7/24, 7/25, 8/4, 8/8, 8/17, 8/28). Those seven (7) walk-off wins have additionally occurred over Carolina's last 18 home games. Overall, Carolina has totaled 12 walk-off wins this season.

TRENDING: INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is batting .286/.394/.560 with a .953 OPS over his last 24 games (24 H, 12 R, 7 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 15 BB, 32 SO)... OF Demi Orimoloye has hit safely in nine straight and is batting .316/.395/.658 (12-for-38, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBI) with a 1.053 OPS during the streak.

DO NOT GO GENTLE: OF Dillon Thomas is batting .571/.700/.571 with a 1.271 OPS over his last four games and has totaled three multi-hit games over that same span (8-for-14, 6 R, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 1 SO). Thomas was recently signed by the Brewers out of the independent American Association where he hit .333/.420/.601 with a 1.021 OPS over 80 games earlier this season before his assignment to Carolina (97 H, 56 R, 37 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 54 RBI, 36 BB, 71 SO).

HUMMEL'S HALF: Cooper Hummel currently owns a Carolina League best .439 OBP in the second half. Hummel's second half (.293/.439/.475, .914 OPS [1st in CL since 6/21], 56 G) has also catapulted him into the overall CL lead in on-base (.390 OBP) this season. Hummel is additionally hitting .304/.455/.475 with a .930 OPS (49 G, 48 H, 28 R, 18 2B, 3 HR, 23 RBI) and a CL best 18 doubles since replacing an injured Tucker Neuhaus in the fourth inning of a home game versus the Keys on 7/6. Hummel ended up going 1-for-2 with a 2-run home run (eventual game winner in the seventh) in that same game and has not missed a start since.

DOWN WITH OBP: Cooper Hummel currently leads the Carolina League in on-base (.390) and is looking to become the first Mudcats player to finish a season as the league leader in on-base since Jeremy Hermida led the Southern League with a (franchise record) .457 OBP in 2005. Former Mudcats to lead the Carolina or Southern League in OBP: Jeremy Hermida (.457, 2005), Josh Willingham (.449, 2004), Todd Sears (.434, 2000), Jason Kendall (.414, 1995).

HITS AND Ks: The Carolina offense has totaled 249 more strikeouts than hits (1,261 SO, 1,013 H) so far this season. Carolina's difference in strikeouts over hits is currently the 6th largest in MiLB. Since 1991, only the 2017 and 2007 Mudcats have finished a season with more strikeouts than hits. Carolina totaled 164 more strikeouts than hits in 2017 (1,245 SO [franchise record], 1,081 H) and 70 more strikeouts than hits in 2007 (1,219 SO, 1,149 H).

RECORD SETTING: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL record 1,261 strikeouts this season and are on pace for 1,308 strikeouts this season. The Carolina offense struck out a CL and franchise record 1,245 times last season... The Mudcats hit into a franchise record six (6) double plays 8/10 in Salem (Dallas Carroll: 5-4-3; Devin Hairston [3]: 6-4-3, 5-4-3, 5-4-3; Trever Morrison: 3u-3-6; Rob Henry 6-4-3)... The Mudcats pitchers set a franchise record for strikeouts in a nine inning game after totaling 19 strikeouts on 5/31 in Lynchburg (Marcos Diplan: 10 SO, Chase Williams: 3 SO, Phil Bickford: 3 SO, Luke Barker: 3 SO).

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... Averaged the 2nd fewest runs per game in the CL (3.9).

... Totaled the 2nd fewest runs (519) in the CL this season.

... Allowed the 6th fewest runs (570) in the CL this season.

... Totaled the worst K% (offense) in the CL this season (25.7%).

... Totaled a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings.

... Totaled a CL high 12 losses when leading after 7 innings.

... Have totaled 12 walk-off wins this season.

... Won a CL high 10 extra-innings games this season.

... Gone 24-24 (.500) vs. the CL Northern Division.

... Made 101 total roster transactions this season.

... Not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... Not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... Been in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (28th season).

... Been in the Carolina League since 2012 (7th season).

