August 28th-29th Now Available for "Dining on the Diamond"

August 19, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Due to the high demand, the Portland Sea Dogs have added a fifth weekend for "Dining on the Diamond". Fans can now reserve tables for Friday, August 28th and Saturday, August 29th. The previous four weekends of "Dining on the Diamond" have all sold out.

Fans will be able to reserve a table located on the baseball diamond at Hadlock Field to enjoy dinner at the ballpark. Each night the Sea Dogs will offer two sessions of dining. Session one going from 5:00-6:15 PM and session two from 7:00-8:15 PM. Due to local and state guidelines, each session only has a limited number of people permitted for dining to allow for safe social distancing protocols.

Reservations for a table can be made at www.seadogs.com. Fans can reserve a table for a non-refundable fee of $5.00 per person, which will be credited to your food order. There is a maximum of 8 people per table. Once fans reserve a table, they will be sent a link to pre-order food. Food orders will need to be placed at least 72 hours in advance. Upon arriving at Hadlock Field, fans will be seated and their food will be delivered to them.

The menu includes ballpark favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, and sausages along with chicken fingers, haddock sandwich, BBQ chicken dinner and a steak tip dinner. Additionally, vegetarian options are available. Kids meals include macaroni & cheese and chicken finger. Appetizers include dog bowl nachos and helmet fries. For dessert, fans can enjoy the official state treat of Maine, the whoopie pie!

For Dining on the Diamond, tables are aligned along the infield dirt, with at least 12 feet between them. Each will be cleaned and disinfected before the first seating and again before the second seating. Any trash will be disposed of between seatings.

The team is working closely with the City of Portland and the State of Maine to ensure compliance with procedures regarding the novel coronavirus. Fans will have to wear masks except when seated at their table, and will be asked to answer self-screening questions prior to admission.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.