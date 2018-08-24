August 24 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

August 24, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at FREDERICK KEYS (BALTIMORE ORIOLES)

Friday, August 24, 2018 | 7:00 PM | Game 128, Away Game 64 | at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 59-68; FRE: 60-67

Streaks: CAR: L5; FRE: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 2-8, FRE: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 35-29; FRE: 30-33

Road Record: CAR: 24-39; FRE: 30-34

Division Record: CAR: 36-46; FRE: 36-49

Current Series: First game (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 6-2 (of 11)

CAR v. OPP: 6-2 @CAR (8), 0-0 @OPP (3)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

FRI, 8/24, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Alec Bettinger (1-4, 6.02) at Frederick LHP Alex Wells (6-7, 3.57)

SAT, 8/25, 6:00 PM: Carolina RHP Bowden Francis (0-2, 7.84) at Frederick RHP Mike Baumann (7-4, 4.13)

SUN, 8/26, 2:00 PM: Carolina RHP Jorge Ortega (0-3, 7.78) at Frederick RHP Cody Sedlock (0-2, 12.19)

TONIGHT: Losers of five straight, the Mudcats begin a new three game road trip with game one of a three game series tonight versus the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, MD. Tonight's game is also the 9th of 11 total meetings between the two teams this season and Carolina's first game against the Keys in Frederick. The Mudcats lead the season series 6-2, with all eight of the those games coming at Five County Stadium.

ICYMI: Seth Beer hit a grand slam in the eighth and drove in five runs overall while leading the Astros to a sweep clinching 9-1 victory versus the Mudcats on Thursday night. The home loss came in front of a crowd of 6,295 for Carolina at Five County Stadium. The home loss came in the finale of a split away/home series and dropped the Mudcats to 11.0 games back of the Astros in the second half playoff race.

PLAYOFF UPDATE: The Mudcats are currently 11.0 games back of Buies Creek in the Southern Division's Second Half Standings. The Mudcats have 11 games remaining this season including four games (two home, two away) versus Buies Creek, four versus Down East and three at Frederick. Carolina's elimination number is currently 1.

WHERE THEY RANK: OF Cooper Hummel currently leads the Carolina League in OBP (.386)... RHP Luke Barker leads the Carolina League in saves (18) and games finished (34). Barker is also 2nd in games (42), 5th among CL relievers in lowest batting average (.214), 1st in fewest baserunners/9ip (9.00), 5th in highest strikeouts/9ip (9.16) and 5th in lowest BB/9ip ratio (2.05)... INF Dallas Carroll is currently tied for 1st in the CL in games played (124), 2nd in at bats (475), tied for 3rd in most walks (58) and tied for 1st in most double plays grounded into (16)... INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is tied for 1st in the CL in triples (9) and is 3rd in most strikeouts (125).

TRENDING: INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is batting .306/.411/.565 with a .975 OPS over his last 18 games (19-for-62, 8 R, 6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 11 BB, 24 SO)... OF Demi Orimoloye has hit safely in three straight and has totaled two home runs and a triple of his last three games (.333/.467/1.000, 4-for-12, 5 RBI0... RHP Victor Diaz owns a 0.83 ERA over his last three games (all in relief) and 11.0 innings pitched (4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO).

WALK IT OFF: Six (6) of Carolina's last seven (7) home wins have come in walk-off fashion (7/19, 7/24, 7/25, 8/4, 8/8, 8/17). Those six (6) walk-off wins have additionally occurred over Carolina's last 16 home games. Overall, Carolina has totaled 11 walk-off wins this season.

LATE LOSSES: Carolina has a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings this season. They have also totaled a league worst 12 losses when leading after 7 innings. The Mudcats are the only CL team with more than 7 losses when leading after the 6th and more than 6 losses when leading after the 7th inning.

HUMMEL'S HALF: Cooper Hummel currently owns a Carolina League best .438 OBP in the second half. Hummel's second half (.298/.438/.478, .916 OPS [4th in CL], 50 G) has also catapulted him into the overall CL lead in on-base (.386 OBP) this season. Hummel is additionally hitting .312/.457/.478 with a .935 OPS (43 G, 43 H, 24 R, 17 2B, 2 HR, 19 RBI) and a CL best 17 doubles since replacing an injured Tucker Neuhaus in the fourth inning of a home game versus the Keys on 7/6. Hummel ended up going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run (eventual game winner in the seventh) in that same game and has not missed a start since.

HITS AND Ks: The Carolina offense has totaled 239 more strikeouts than hits (1,205 SO, 966 H) so far this season. Carolina's difference in strikeouts over hits is currently the 4th largest in MiLB. Since 1991, only the 2017 and 2007 Mudcats have finished a season with more strikeouts than hits. Carolina totaled 164 more strikeouts than hits in 2017 (1,245 SO [franchise record], 1,081 H) and 70 more strikeouts than hits in 2007 (1,219 SO, 1,149 H).

RECORD SETTING: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL high 1,205 strikeouts this season and are on pace for 1,309 strikeouts this season. The Carolina offense struck out a CL and franchise record 1,245 times last season... The Mudcats hit into a franchise record six (6) double plays 8/10 in Salem (Dallas Carroll: 5-4-3; Devin Hairston [3]: 6-4-3, 5-4-3, 5-4-3; Trever Morrison: 3u-3-6; Rob Henry 6-4-3)... The Mudcats set a franchise record for strikeouts in a nine inning game after totaling 19 strikeouts on on 5/31 in Lynchburg (Marcos Diplan: 10 SO, Chase Williams: 3 SO, Phil Bickford: 3 SO, Luke Barker: 3 SO).

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... Averaged the 2nd fewest runs per game in the CL (3.87).

... Totaled the 2nd fewest runs (492) in the CL this season.

... Allowed the 6th fewest runs (547) in the CL this season.

... Totaled the worst K% (offense) in the CL this season (25.8%).

... Totaled a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings.

... Totaled a CL high 12 losses when leading after 7 innings.

... Have totaled 11 walk-off wins this season.

... Won a CL high 10 extra-innings games this season.

... Gone 23-22 (.511) vs. the CL Northern Division.

... Made 95 total roster transactions this season.

... Not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... Not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... Been in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (28th season).

... Been in the Carolina League since 2012 (7th season).

