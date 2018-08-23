August 23 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

BUIES CREEK ASTROS (HOUSTON ASTROS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Thursday, August 23, 2018 | 7:00 PM | Game 127, Home Game 63 | at Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 59-67; BC: 72-53

Streaks: CAR: L4; BC: W2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 3-7, BC: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 35-28; BC: 42-22

Road Record: CAR: 24-39; BC: 30-31

Division Record: CAR: 36-45; BC: 50-35

Current Series: BC leads 2-0 (of 3)

Season Series: BC leads 13-10 (of 28)

CAR v. OPP: 4-4 @CAR (3), 6-9 @OPP (3)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

THU, 8/23, 7:00 PM: Buies Creek RHP Abdiel Saldana (8-2, 3.25) at Carolina RHP Devin Williams (0-3, 5.73)

FRI, 8/24, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Alec Bettinger (1-4, 6.02) at Frederick LHP Alex Wells (6-7, 3.57)

SAT, 8/25, 6:00 PM: Carolina RHP Bowden Francis (0-2, 7.84) at Frederick RHP Mike Baumann (7-4, 4.13)

TONIGHT: The Mudcats conclude an away/home three game series with game three tonight versus the Buies Creek Astros at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC. Tonight's game is also the 24th of 28 total meetings between the two teams this season. The Astros homered five times while defeating the Mudcats 12-7 at Buies Creek last night and lead the current series 2-0. Buies Creek also leads the season series 13-10.

ICYMI: Demi Orimoloye hit a three-run home run in the first and Ryan Aguilar homered in the second, but the Astros rallied for nine runs in the third and pounded out five home runs in the game while defeating the Mudcats 12-7 on Wednesday night at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek.

PLAYOFF UPDATE: The Mudcats are currently 10.0 games back of Buies Creek in the Southern Division's Second Half Standings. The Mudcats have 12 games remaining this season including five games (three home, two away) versus Buies Creek, four versus Down East and three at Frederick. Carolina's elimination number is currently 3.

WHERE THEY RANK: RHP Luke Barker leads the Carolina League in saves (18) and games finished (34). Barker is also 2nd in games (42), 3rd among CL relievers in lowest batting average (.214), 1st in fewest baserunners/9ip (9.00) and 4th in lowest BB/9ip ratio (2.05)... OF Cooper Hummel leads the Carolina League in OBP (.385)... INF Dallas Carroll is currently tied for 1st in the CL in games played (123), 2nd in at bats (471), tied for 4th in most walks (58) and tied for 1st in most double plays grounded into (16)... INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is tied for 1st in the CL in triples (9) and is 3rd in most strikeouts (123).

LATE LOSSES: Carolina has a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings this season. They have also totaled a league worst 12 losses when leading after 7 innings. The Mudcats are the only CL team with more than 7 losses when leading after the 6th and more than 6 losses when leading after the 7th inning.

TRENDING: INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is batting .310/.412/.586 with a .998 OPS over his last 17 games (18-for-58, 8 R, 6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 10 BB, 22 SO)... RHP Victor Diaz owns a 0.83 ERA over his last three games (all in relief) and 11.0 innings pitched (4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO)... LHP Daniel Brown has totaled 21 strikeouts over his last seven appearances and last 16.1 innings.

WALK IT OFF: Six (6) of Carolina's last seven (7) home wins have come in walk-off fashion (7/19, 7/24, 7/25, 8/4, 8/8, 8/17). Those six (6) walk-off wins have additionally occurred over Carolina's last 15 home games. Overall, Carolina has totaled 11 walk-off wins this season.

HUMMEL'S HALF: Cooper Hummel currently owns a Carolina League best .437 OBP in the second half. Hummel's second half (.297/.437/.475, .911 OPS [4th in CL], 49 G) has also catapulted him into the overall CL lead in on-base (.385 OBP) this season. Hummel is additionally hitting .311/.456/.474 with a .930 OPS (42 G, 42 H, 24 R, 16 2B, 2 HR, 19 RBI) and a CL best 16 doubles since replacing an injured Tucker Neuhaus in the fourth inning of a home game versus the Keys on 7/6. Hummel ended up going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run (eventual game winner in the seventh) in that same game and has not missed a start since.

HITS AND Ks: The Carolina offense has totaled 236 more strikeouts than hits (1,194 SO, 958 H) so far this season. Carolina's difference in strikeouts over hits is currently the 4th largest in MiLB. Since 1991, only the 2017 and 2007 Mudcats have finished a season with more strikeouts than hits. Carolina totaled 164 more strikeouts than hits in 2017 (1,245 SO [franchise record], 1,081 H) and 70 more strikeouts than hits in 2007 (1,219 SO, 1,149 H).

RECORD SETTING: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL high 1,194 strikeouts this season and are on pace for 1,308 strikeouts this season. The Carolina offense struck out a CL and franchise record 1,245 times last season... The Mudcats hit into a franchise record six (6) double plays 8/10 in Salem (Dallas Carroll: 5-4-3; Devin Hairston [3]: 6-4-3, 5-4-3, 5-4-3; Trever Morrison: 3u-3-6; Rob Henry 6-4-3)... The Mudcats set a franchise record for strikeouts in a nine inning game after totaling 19 strikeouts on on 5/31 in Lynchburg (Marcos Diplan: 10 SO, Chase Williams: 3 SO, Phil Bickford: 3 SO, Luke Barker: 3 SO).

ON THE POND: The Carolina offense is currently last in the CL when batting with runners on base (.231 / .660 OPS), last when batting with runners in scoring position (.232 / .679 OPS), 9th when batting with runners in scoring position with 2-outs in an inning. (.215 / .667 OPS) and 7th when batting with the bases loaded (.212 / .630 OPS).

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... Averaged the 2nd fewest runs per game in the CL (3.89).

... Totaled the 2nd fewest runs (491) in the CL this season.

... Allowed the 6th fewest runs (538) in the CL this season.

... Totaled the worst K% (offense) in the CL this season (25.8%).

... Totaled a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings.

... Totaled a CL high 12 losses when leading after 7 innings.

... Have totaled 11 walk-off wins this season.

... Won a CL high 10 extra-innings games this season.

... Gone 23-22 (.511) vs. the CL Northern Division.

... Made 95 total roster transactions this season.

... Not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... Not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... Been in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (28th season).

... Been in the Carolina League since 2012 (7th season).

