August 20, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

LONG BALL LAUNCHES BINGHAMTON OVER PORTLAND - On Wednesday night, Mark Vientos started the scoring for the Rumble Ponies in the top of the first inning. With Carlos Cortes at second base, Vientos blasted his 21st home run of the season to right field and Binghamton led, 2-0. Hayden Senger led-off the top of the fourth inning with a double to the left field corner. Matt Winaker then hit a two-run home run to right field, extending Binghamton's lead 4-0. The Sea Dogs scored for the first time in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single, Hudson Potts advanced to second when Devlin Granberg was hit by a pitch. He then went to third on a wild pitch thrown by Binghamton's pitcher Dustin Beggs. Jeisson Rosario then singled him home and Portland was on the board, 4-1. Ronaldo Hernandez drilled his 12th homer of the year to leadoff the seventh inning and the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 4-2.

CASAS RIDING SEVEN GAME HITTING STREAK - Portland's first-baseman, Triston Casas, is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak. In those seven games he is batting .333 (10-for-30) with three doubles and five RBI with one stolen base. He has struck out four times and has drawn two walks. Casas previously had a seven- game hitting streak in May.

SEA DOGS RELIEVERS ARE LOCKED IN - Two Portland relievers have been exceptionally strong for the Sea Dogs this season. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances spanning 13.2 innings with only nine hits and

13 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last six games (8.2 innings) while allow just three hits and striking out 11.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Portland Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast League, 2.0 games behind the Akron RubberDucks. The Bowie Baysox and Somerset Patriots are both tied for third place, 3.0 games out of the top spot. The Erie Seawolves and Altoona Curve are tied for fifth place, 7.5 games out of first place. The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks are both 6-4 in their last 10 games.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Victor Santos will be on the bump for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched 8/13 at Somerset and tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run (solo home run) on three hits while walking one and striking out three. Santos has only issued two walks 21.0 innings with Portland. Before he was traded to the Red Sox, he only allowed four walks in 20.2 innings with the Reading Fightin' Phils (AA - Philadelphia Phillies). He has faced the Rumble Ponies once on 8/7 in Binghamton and pitched 6.0 innings allowing one run (solo homer) on four hits while walking one and striking out a season-high nine batters.

