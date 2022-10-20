Auburn Baseball Returns to Toyota Field in 2023

October 20, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Before the Trash Pandas are back at Toyota Field in April, SEC baseball returns to Toyota Field next spring.

The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Auburn University Tigers on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 against the University of North Alabama Lions. The matchup will be the second appearance for the Tigers at Toyota Field after they defeated Tennessee Tech 4-3 in the first SEC Game in Madison on March 9, 2022 in front of an electric crowd of 6,710.

"We're looking forward to playing at Toyota Field again this season," Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson said. "The Trash Pandas were a great host a year ago, and the Auburn fans in the Huntsville area were engaged in the game from start to finish. We have no doubt it'll be more of the same come February 21."

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with all gates at Toyota Field opening at 4:30 p.m. Full ticket information will be released in the coming weeks. Trash Pandas season ticket holders will have the first priority to purchase their own seats for the game. Auburn season ticket holders will then have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public. Fans interested in a general public pre-sale opportunity can fill out a form to receive early access to purchase tickets at trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn.

Parking is available through Clutch! for $6.75 in advance. Parking increases to $10 on the day of the game and is available upon entry to the Toyota Field parking lot.

All concessions at Toyota Field will be open for the game and alcohol will be available for purchase. The game will feature exciting contests and promotions between innings in typical Trash Pandas style. Toyota Field is a cashless venue and a clear-bag policy will in effect. Full game information will also be available at trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn.

Auburn enters the 2023 season after an incredible run to the College World Series in 2022, finishing the season with an overall record of 43-22 including 16-13 in SEC conference play. Under the direction of Head Coach Butch Thompson, the Tigers reached two of the last three College World Series in 2022 and 2019.

The 2022 Tigers were led by SEC Player of the Year Sonny DiChiara, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round of the draft and finished the season with the Trash Pandas, appearing in 36 games for Rocket City in his professional debut.

"I'm not sure it gets better than this," DiChiara said of the atmosphere at Toyota Field. "This is a great crowd, a great environment, and something I look forward to every day."

In the event of inclement weather on February 21, the game may be postponed to Wednesday, February 22.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from October 20, 2022

Auburn Baseball Returns to Toyota Field in 2023 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.