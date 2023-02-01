Attain Sports & Entertainment Announces Press Conference for Updates on New Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball Club

Frederick, MD - Attain Sports and Entertainment will hold a press conference on Monday, February 6 at 11am at the Frederick Visitor Center (151 S. East Street Frederick, MD), to provide an update on the Name the Team Promotion for the newly formed Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) club and introduce Manager, Mark Minicozzi.

The finalists for the Name the Team Promotion will be presented with an explanation of each concept and its relevance to the region. Following the announcement of finalists, the launch of a Fan Vote process will be explained. This vote will be part of the process to select the identity of the newly formed Frederick club. In addition, the process of designing the team logo and uniforms will be discussed.

Fans are encouraged to vote on their favorite team name from the list of finalists. Voting will open Monday, February 6 and conclude on Friday, February 17. For more information and access the Fan Vote, please visit the baseball team's website at frederickatlanticleague.com.

The company will also introduce the club's Manager, Mark Minicozzi, for the inaugural season of ALPB in Frederick. Minicozzi began his managing career in 2021 for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League, leading the team to a playoff berth by winning the second-half Atlantic League South Division Title. In 2022, he served as manager for the ALPB Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

Minicozzi will provide an update on players that have signed and committed to play for Frederick this season. In addition, he will provide some insight on the level of play within the ALPB, as well as an outlook on the season and his plan for success on the field this season.

