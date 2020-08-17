Atomic Design & Consulting Joins Allen Americans as Official Digital Marketing Partner

ALLEN TX. - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club has signed a multi-year partnership with Atomic Design & Consulting (www.atomicdc.com), the club announced on Thursday. The scope of the Agreement calls for a comprehensive digital partnership, impacting a myriad of business efficiencies within the Americans' Front Office and targeting digital production and strategic ideation on with fan-facing areas of operation.

One of the most prominent projects from this partnership is the club's official website, www.AllenAmericans.com is being redesigned with a launch date set for September 9, 2020. Atomic is also working with the club's Revenue Generation Units with engagement with HubSpot, integrating a host of technology to support the Americans' marketing, sponsorship & ticket sales, and most critical of all, customer attention and service.

"We're excited to build a proactive strategic partnership with Jackie Bese and his team at Atomic Design & Consulting" says Americans' Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "They've been a stalwart member of the North Texas Business Community for the last 18 years and their results-driven, customer-focused approach and are already making a difference in our digital channels becoming more engaging to our fans and partners alike."

Atomic Design & Consulting is a digital marketing agency, founded in 2002, with primary offices in Plano, TX. A fast-paced digital marketing agency focused on creating strong relationships and growth with both their clients and employees. Atomic's philosophy has always been to provide outstanding value, creative problem solving, and produce powerful results for their clients - all with talented employees inside the United States.

"With all the changes 2020 has brought; we're excited to usher in the upcoming season with a new website and digital strategy that brings fans closer to the action, team news, and exciting new features." says Jackie Bese, owner of Atomic Design. "We're ramping up the online store and fans will now have more unprecedented access to the team! We've been a sponsor of the team since day one; now with over 10 years as the team's digital marketing partner - you could say we're all #LIVEINTHERED together!"

