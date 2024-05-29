Atlético Ottawa's Attack Is on Fire
May 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Atlético Ottawa is playing some of the best attacking football in club history at the moment
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney discuss that and more on the latest episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen
Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/aT_P5ogCz4w?si=QePrsHHP4ji6UjiT
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
