Atlético Ottawa's Attack Is on Fire

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Atlético Ottawa is playing some of the best attacking football in club history at the moment

Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney discuss that and more on the latest episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen

Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/aT_P5ogCz4w?si=QePrsHHP4ji6UjiT

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.