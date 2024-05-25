Atlético Ottawa Dominates Forge FC, 3-0

May 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Top-of-the-table Atlético Ottawa remains undefeated across all competitions, beating defending Canadian Premier League (CPL) champions at TD Place for the first time in club history. Striker Rubén del Campo equalled the league record for goals scored in consecutive matches as Atlético recorded its largest victory over Forge.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa moved six points clear at the top of the CPL table following a 3-0 victory over Forge.

Manny Aparicio opened the score today with a long-range effort (12').

Atlético doubled the score through an Alberto Zapater header (71'). Assited by Ollie Bassett.

Rubèn del Campo completed the score with a right-footed strike from close range (81').

Midfielder Manny Aparicio put in yet another stellar performance.

Aparicio had a 100% shooting accuracy and won all of his tackles, while also competing in 10 duels (most) and winning possession 10 times (most).

Aboubacar Sissoko faced his former team for the first time. He won 80% of his duels, made 4 recoveries, created one chance and had a 100% passing accuracy.

Del Campo equalled the CPL record for goals scored in consecutive matches (5).

Atlético dominated the physical side of the match leading in interceptions, tackles and tackles won while also outshooting Forge (12-7).

Goalkeeper Rayane Yesli remains in the starting line-up and this was Atlético's fifth clean sheet of the year (all competitions) and third in the CPL.

With an almost sold-out south side allocation, and seats open on the north side, Atlético recorded its highest attendance so far this season with 5,895 spectators.

The thrilling annual Wiener dog race took place half-time with 28 participants this year. Winner: Cosmic Weenie.

This was Ottawa's annual Toonie Hot Dog match.

Today was "World Football Day," as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly.

This Wednesday, May 28th, Atlético Ottawa will travel again to Victoria to play the second leg of their quarterfinal in the TELUS Canadian Championship against Pacific FC.

The aggregate score is balanced at 0-0 with a spot in the semi-finals to play for. Atlético has never reached the TELUS #CanChamp semi-finals.

Atleti returns to TD Place next weekend with our "Soccer For Everyone" game against Halifax Wanderers on Sunday, June 2 (KO 2pm ET, live OneSoccer).

Attendance: 5,895

OTHER NEWS

Maple Lodge Farms (MLF) made its first delivery to Caldwell Family Centre, providing enough food to feed 1,500 low-income residents through Atlético Ottawa's primary jersey initiative. Read more here.

Fundraising for Special Olympics, Atlético Ottawa continued its community work taking part in Motionball - The Marathon of Sport last weekend. Click here to read more.

A record-breaking win saw Atlético Ottawa beat Valour FC 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Canadian Championship. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa has launched a "weather guarantee," ensuring that any new fan who has had their professional soccer experience damped by the weather, can come back and experience the Beautiful Game in all its glory.

