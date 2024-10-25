Atlético Ottawa and York United Set to Renew Hostilities in CPL Quarter-Final

October 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







The Atlético Ottawa and York United FC rivalry continues to heat up, and will be in the spotlight again on Sunday afternoon in the #CanPL quarter-final

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on OneSoccer

Canadian Premier League Stories from October 25, 2024

