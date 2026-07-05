Atleti Defeated at TD Place for the First Time in 27 Games on Historic Day for Canadian Soccer

Published on July 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - For the first time in 27 games Atlético Ottawa faced defeat at TD Place as Cavalry FC were victorious in a rematch of last year's 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa were unable to overcome an early deficit as second place Cavalry FC claimed victory on a historic day for Canadian soccer (final score: 0-3).

Score: 0-1. S. Camargo opened the score with a header that came off of a corner assisted by C. Elva (9').

Score: 0-2. G. Ntignee Tapped home the goal with a right footed shot off of a good save from Kalongo (17").

Score: 0-3.C. Elva scored a header off of a chipped cross from G. Ntignee (39').

Atletico Ottawa entered today's match riding a 27 game home unbeaten streak in all competitions that dated back to the 2024 CPL season.

Ottawa's last home loss came at the hands of Cavalry FC back in August of 2024.

Prior to the match Atleti hosted Ottawa soccer fans for a special viewing of Canada's historic round of 16 match against Morocco marking a landmark achievement for Canadian soccer.

Fans at TD Place saw Canada put up a fighting performance in a defeat to Morocco prior to Atleti's match.

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place on Friday July 17th (KO 7pm) for their Military Appreciation Night presented by Coding for Veterans taking on Inter Toronto CF.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 4, 2026

Atleti Defeated at TD Place for the First Time in 27 Games on Historic Day for Canadian Soccer - Atletico Ottawa

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