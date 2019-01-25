Atlantic League to Host Player Showcase March 29-31

January 25, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced it will host a three-day private Player Showcase from Friday, March 29th, to Sunday, March 31st at TigerTown's Joker Marchant Stadium, in Lakeland, Fla. The event will be presented and co-produced by Prospect Dugout (PD).

"We are excited to team up with Prospect Dugout to produce the Player Showcase," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "This is the perfect opportunity for elite ballplayers, especially those released from MLB clubs during spring training, to gain immediate exposure and earn a professional playing contract for the 2019 season."

The Atlantic League Player Showcase will provide a performance platform to highly skilled baseball players wishing to advance their careers with professional baseball organizations. Players with baseball experience at all levels are invited to attend, with preference offered to players with qualifying MLB, AAA and Atlantic League experience. The event will be designed and produced by ALPB managers and coaches in conjunction with Prospect Dugout experts.

The Player Showcase will be attended by scouts from most Major League Baseball organizations. Managers, coaches, and player personnel representatives from other professional minor leagues will also attend the event. The purpose of the Showcase is to promote player signings by MLB organizations and Atlantic League teams. MLB clubs may sign a player at any time during the event. At the conclusion of the event, Atlantic League clubs will conduct a player draft. Each ALPB club will sign at least one Showcase player to a 2019 contract. The Player Showcase is closed to the public.

To learn more and to register for the ALPB Player Showcase, please CLICK HERE. Registration costs are as follows:

Players with MLB, AAA or ALPB experience (minimum 150 at bats or 50 innings pitched): $150 pre-registration

All other players (AA, A, Rookie, other independent league, undrafted college free agents): $250 pre-registration

Day-of-event registration for players of all levels: $350 at the door

The following is the format for the event:

Friday: Warm up and extended pro-style workout/evaluations, including 60-yard dash, fielding, throwing, batting practice; pitcher bullpen sessions

Saturday: Cut downs and live game situation, with umpires; pitchers one inning or no more than 30 pitches

Sunday: Live game situation, with umpires; pitchers one inning or no more than 30 pitches; ALPB player draft and signings at the conclusion of the Showcase

About Prospect Dugout

Prospect Dugout provides exposure, information, and instruction for baseball players seeking to transition to the next level of diamond sports development. PD resources benefit professional, college, high school, and youth baseball players.

Founded in 2015, Prospect Dugout connects diamond sports players and coaches around the world. A digital resource initially built to help aspiring high school players get exposure for college, Prospect Dugout now directly impacts all levels of baseball, including Major League Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.