Atlantic League Showcase and Player Draft Set for March 22-23

(New York) - Prospective Atlantic League baseball players will have the opportunity to display their skills at the Atlantic League-Prospect Dugout Professional Showcase scheduled for March 22-23, 2022, at the USSSA Space Coast Complex, located at 5800 Stadium Parkway, Melbourne, Florida.

At least 20 players are guaranteed to be offered contracts at the conclusion of the Showcase.

Over the last three seasons, over 70 players have signed professional contracts including 43 who have been drafted by Atlantic League clubs. Among them were 2021 ALPB home run leader Josh Sale and starting pitcher William Kirwan who led Gastonia in victories in 2021. More than a dozen Showcase draftees have had their contracts acquired by Major League Baseball organizations. Sale recently signed a contract with the Texas Rangers.

Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate, unless they have previous class A or higher or Partner League professional playing experience. Prospects will be put through the typical range of tryout activities including 60-yard dash, infield/outfield drills (range, arm, glove), batting practice, and simulated game action. Pitchers will throw bullpens and limited simulated game action. Catchers will be measured on POP times, arm strength and receiving skills, in addition to hitting.

All drills will be conducted and evaluated exclusively by the managers and coaches of the 10 Atlantic League clubs.

Following the Showcase, the Atlantic League will hold the player draft on Wednesday, March 23. The first 12 selections in the draft will be made by Staten Island and Kentucky as the two clubs prepare for their inaugural seasons in the Atlantic League.

Special pricing for early registrants is currently in effect. The registration fee will increase once all early-bird slots are filed.

For more information including Showcase registration, please visit: www.prospectdugout.events

