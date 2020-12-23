Atlantic League, Prospect Dugout Announce Spring Pro Baseball Tryout Camp

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) and Prospect Dugout announced today plans for their spring Professional Baseball Tryout Camp.

Held at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida, from Friday, March 19 through Sunday, March 21, 2021, the camp will mark the third tryout conducted by the two organizations, whose 2019 and 2020 events sold out quickly. Nearly 60 contracts were awarded during those previous events.

"Our professional tryouts with Prospect Dugout have been extremely successful connecting our clubs and coaches with talented players who might not have otherwise made their way to the Atlantic League," said ALPB President Rick White. "We are thrilled to announce our 2021 player showcase tryouts and are already looking forward to evaluating another large number of highly qualified professional prospects as we gear up for the return of Atlantic League baseball in 2021."

"Our goal is to provide players with the best possible opportunity to get back into pro ball or sign their first professional contract," said Prospect Dugout CEO and former Atlantic League player/coach Craig Maddox. "With 2020 being tough on the baseball landscape, we are excited to help those players that it affected. Over the past two years, 56 players that attended our tryouts went on to earn an opportunity to continue their careers with a professional contract. We look forward to seeing the talent pool that will be at this year's event."

MLB scouts, ALPB coaches, and those from other official professional MLB Partner Leagues will be on hand at the USSSA Space Coast Complex to observe, evaluate, and offer professional playing contracts to qualified players.

For more information and to register for the mini-camp tryouts, visit www.prospectdugout.com/2021-atlantic-league-tryout .

