Atlantic League Playoff Recap

October 3, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





There is a new champion in the Atlantic League for 2018 as the Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the Long Island Ducks in a best-of-five series that went the distance. The Skeeters are champs for the second time in franchise history, while the Ducks remain at a total of three championships in their 19 years, tied with the York Revolution for second-most in Atlantic League history as the Revs have won their three titles in just 12 seasons.

Coming off an incredible comeback finish to knock off the Lancaster Barnstormers in a winner-take-all division series finale, the Skeeters grabbed Game One of the Championship Series in walk-off fashion last Tuesday in Texas. After a two-out rally to tie the game in the eighth, the Skeeters plated the winning run long after most of the country was asleep on a Javier Betancourt sac fly in the bottom of the 13th inning for a 5-4 win.

A 10-0 victory in Game Two gave the Skeeters a commanding lead heading to Long Island for however many games remained on the Atlantic League's 2018 schedule.

The Ducks stayed alive with a 3-2 victory in Game Three on David Washington's dramatic two-run home run with two outs in the eighth. Long Island won again the following night, 6-3 to force the decisive fifth game.

The Skeeters led wire-to-wire on Sunday, plating a couple of early runs and riding a 117-pitch complete game effort from James Russell, who was subsequently named Championship Series MVP, in a 4-1 win to close the Atlantic League's 2018 season. The game, and season, ended with the tying run on deck as Russell retired Miles Williams on a ground ball to second, starting the Skeeters' second championship celebration, and second in three years as Sugar Land also celebrated on the Bethpage Ballpark infield after defeating the Ducks in 2016.

It marked the first time since the Atlantic League expanded its Division Series to best-of-five in 2009 that all three postseason series went the distance. It was the first time since 2013 that a Championship Series went a full five; Long Island defeated Somerset that year to claim the title in five games for a second consecutive season.

For the Ducks, it marked the sixth time in eight seasons they've advanced to the final round, but the third consecutive year that they've lost in the finals including 2017 when they were swept by the Revs.

As off-season news comes about, we'll plan to continue to share it with you through the WOYK Revs Report, as well as other outlets including the Revs' team blog, website, and social media channels. Atlantic League postseason awards are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.