Atlantic League, Outdoor Cap Announce Agreement

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) and Outdoor Cap Inc. announced today that the longtime partners "capped off" 2020 with a six-year renewal of their exclusive agreement through which Outdoor Cap's OC Sports brand provides ALPB clubs their official on-field headwear.

OC Sports continues as the exclusive supplier of all non-protective headwear used by the players and coaches of all teams in the Atlantic League, which last year became the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. The extension of the agreement first put in place in 2015 also extends OC Sports' rights to create licensed replicas of ALPB on-field caps and other genuine and authentic league and team headwear for retail sale.

"We are extremely excited to enter this new year and the coming season with our long-term agreement in place with OC Sports," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "The high quality of our professional baseball environment is of the greatest importance to us, and we are very happy to have again ensured that extends to our clubs' uniformed personnel through this terrific partnership."

"We are proud of the relationship we have built with the Atlantic league, MLB's first Partner League. Not only will we continue providing best-in-class caps to some of the best-of-class professional baseball athletes, this partnership with ALPB continues to tell our story about the aspirational journey players take wearing our caps, from tee-ball all the way through to capping off their professional years in the game," said Clifton Craddick, Stadium Sales Manager for OC Sports.

