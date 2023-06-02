Atlantic League Names April/May Players of the Month

(New York) - The Atlantic League today named J.C. Escarra of Gastonia as its Player of the Month for April/May while Long Island's Stephen Woods, Jr. and Mitch Lambson of Southern Maryland share the Pitcher of the Month honors.

Escarra, a catcher who also plays the corner outfield positions, hit .374 in 28 games since the start of the ALPB season on April 28. Through the first five weeks of the season, Escarra leads the Atlantic League in hits (43), doubles (12) and extra base hits (20). He posted a .374 batting average with 26 runs scored, eight home runs and 31 RBI while striking out just 11 times in 115 at-bats.

Lambson went 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in six starts covering 38.2 innings and leads the league in wins by a starter. The lefty struck out 26 and walked 11 in winning five of his six starts with one no-decision. During the first month of the season, Lambson carded wins over Lancaster, Gastonia and Long Island along with two wins vs. Staten Island. His ERA ranks second in the Atlantic League.

Woods recorded a 4-0 record with a 3.03 ERA in six starts. The right-hander fanned 31 in 32.2 innings while walking 12 and allowing 11 earned runs. Over the first five weeks of the 2023 season, Woods collected a pair of wins over High Point while getting wins against York and Southern Maryland.

"The start of our 25th anniversary season has been very successful, and these three players have been outstanding," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Their efforts have helped each of their club's contend for division championships through the first five weeks of the season."

