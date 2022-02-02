Atlantic League Clubs Introduce Ballpark Pass

(New York) - The Atlantic League (ALPB) and its clubs today announced the introduction of Ballpark Pass, a new concept which will allow any full season ticket holder entry to any ballgame at any park throughout the Atlantic League.

"Our clubs are universally excited about the potential of Ballpark Pass," said ALPB President Rick White. "We treasure season ticket holders and Ballpark Pass will add tremendous value to their tickets, especially those in areas where teams are in close proximity, or for those who wish to explore other ALPB communities. A York Revolution season ticket holder can attend games at Lancaster and Gastonia fans can follow the Honey Hunters when they play at High Point. Or a Southern Maryland fan can visit the Staten Island FerryHawks when they visit New York City on vacation."

When buying season tickets from an Atlantic League club, fans will receive an identifying marker for each purchased season ticket. Fans can receive a complimentary ticket at the visiting ballpark for each season ticket that they own. A fan who has four Lexington Legends season tickets can receive four complimentary admissions to any ALPB regular season game. There are no limits as to how often fans may use their season ticket to gain admission to another park though certain local conditions may apply.

The Atlantic League will begin its 24th Championship Season on Opening Day on April 21, 2022. The 2022 season will mark the introduction of two additional clubs with the addition of the Staten Island FerryHawks and the Kentucky Baseball Club that will play its home games in Lexington.

