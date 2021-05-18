Atlantic League Clubs Begin Spring Training

(New York) - After a year's hiatus, the eight clubs of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball open spring training camps this week as they mark 10 days until the start of the 2021 Championship Season.

Players have begun reporting to the league's ballparks in Gastonia and High Point, North Carolina; Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania; Lexington, Kentucky; Long Island, New York; Waldorf, Maryland; and Charleston, West Virginia. After COVID testing and physicals, each team will host a series of workouts and scrimmages with local or visiting teams from other leagues. The Atlantic League's North Carolina and Pennsylvania teams will also host intrastate exhibition games with their ALPB rivals.

The eight clubs will break camp on May 27, when new league member Gastonia hosts the sole game of the season's first day and welcomes the Barnstormers to the newly named CaroMont Health Park. The rest of the league begins regular season action the next day in Charleston, Long Island, and York.

In the meantime, spring training in the Atlantic League - the first professional partner league of Major League Baseball - means an opportunity for ALPB's MLB colleagues to finish calibrations of the newly upgraded Automated Ball Strike (ABS) System panels in each ballpark. Featuring new cameras and the latest iteration of Trackman, the panels were installed earlier this offseason and will be calibrated this week and in use during exhibition games in preparation for the return of the now famous robo umps on May 27.

"It's always a thrill when our ballparks are suddenly busy and filled with talented players working to make an opening day roster," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "But there is an extra significance to spring training for all of us this year. We are very excited to be back in baseball mode across the league, to be working again with the technical wizards of MLB, and to being one step closer to the simple joys we knew before a pandemic took over too much of our lives. It's great to be back."

