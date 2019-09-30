Atlantic League Championship Series Preview - Ducks vs. Skeeters

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - For the second consecutive season and third time in four seasons, the Long Island Ducks and Sugar Land Skeeters will meet in the Atlantic League Championship Series. The Ducks earned their fourth consecutive Liberty Division Championship, a league record, and eighth division title in team history by sweeping the High Point Rockers 3-0 in the first round of the postseason. The Skeeters claimed a second consecutive Freedom Division Championship, third in four years and fourth all-time by defeating the York Revolution 3-1 in the divisional playoffs. Long Island is seeking its fourth Atlantic League Championship, while Sugar Land vies for its third.

ALCS SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES EASTERN)

Game One Tues., October 1 Skeeters at Ducks 6:35 p.m. Bethpage Ballpark

Game Two Wed., October 2 Skeeters at Ducks 6:35 p.m. Bethpage Ballpark

Game Three Fri., October 4 Ducks at Skeeters 7:35 p.m. Constellation Field

Game Four* Sat., October 5 Ducks at Skeeters 7:35 p.m. Constellation Field

Game Five* Sun., October 6 Ducks at Skeeters 7:35 p.m. Constellation Field

* - If Necessary

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

The Ducks and Skeeters have faced one another twice previously in the Atlantic League playoffs. In 2016, Sugar Land swept Long Island three games to none to capture its first-ever Atlantic League Championship, taking Games One and Two in Texas and Game Three on Long Island. The two sides faced again in 2018, with the Skeeters earning a 3-2 series win for their second league title. Sugar Land again won Games One and Two in Texas, Long Island responded with back-to-back wins in Games Three and Four, and the Skeeters earned the decisive Game Five victory at Bethpage Ballpark.

During regular season play, the Ducks hold an 82-74 lead in the all-time series against the Skeeters. Long Island has the advantage when playing at Bethpage Ballpark, posting a 49-29 record, but Sugar Land has the edge at Constellation Field with a 45-33 mark against the Ducks. The Ducks also controlled the 2019 season series, winning 13 of the 19 games between the two teams. Long Island posted an 8-2 record against Sugar Land at home and a 5-4 mark on the road. The Ducks went 7-3 against the Skeeters in the first half and 6-3 in the second half.

ROSTERS

Below are the active Championship Series rosters for the Long Island Ducks and Sugar Land Skeeters (players listed alphabetically by position):

LONG ISLAND DUCKS

PITCHERS

Brandon Beachy (RHP)

Ismael Cabrera (RHP)

Felix Carvallo (LHP)

Anderson DeLeon (RHP)

Darin Downs (LHP)

Brendan Feldmann (RHP)

Joe Iorio (RHP)

Brian Matusz (LHP)

Vin Mazzaro (RHP)

Cody Mincey (RHP)

Rob Rogers (RHP)

Seth Simmons (RHP)

Myles Smith (RHP)

CATCHERS

Ramon Cabrera

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS

Clint Freeman%

Vladimir Frias

Steve Lombardozzi

L.J. Mazzilli

Deibinson Romero

David Washington

OUTFIELDERS

Daniel Fields

Lew Ford

Rey Fuentes

D'Arby Myers

COACHES

Wally Backman - Manager

Rick Tomlin - Pitching Coach

Lew Ford - Hitting Coach

%: Two-Way Player

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS

PITCHERS

Dallas Beeler (RHP)

Chase De Jong (RHP)

Brett Eibner (RHP)

Daniel Gibson (LHP)

Ricardo Gomez (RHP)

Mike Hauschild (RHP)

Josh Martin (RHP)

Felipe Paulino (RHP)

Carlos Pimentel (RHP)

Matt Purke (LHP)

Dan Runzler (LHP)

Daniel Schlereth (LHP)

Troy Scribner (RHP)

Matt West (RHP)

CATCHERS

Albert Cordero

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS

Blair Beck

Javier Betancourt

Jason Martinson

Juan Silverio

OUTFIELDERS

Wynton Bernard

Zach Borenstein

Anthony Giansanti

Rico Noel

Denis Phipps

COACHES

Pete Incaviglia - Manager

Dan Runzler - Pitching Coach

Willy Taveras - Third Base Coach

Lincoln Gumbs - Assistant Coach

Jeff Allen - Bullpen Coach

PITCHING MATCHUPS

The following are the probable pitching matchups for the Atlantic League Championship Series (statistics provided are 2019 Atlantic League records and ERA for regular season and playoffs):

GAME ONE

Skeeters: RHP Mike Hauschild (4-0, 2.50 | 0-1, 4.05) vs. Ducks: RHP Vin Mazzaro (11-4, 3.61 | 1-0, 0.00)

GAME TWO

Skeeters: RHP Carlos Pimentel (6-4, 3.92 | 1-0, 1.80) vs. Ducks: LHP Darin Downs (3-3, 2.63 | 0-0, 2.84)

GAME THREE

Ducks: RHP Seth Simmons (8-8, 3.86 | 1-0, 1.29) vs. Skeeters: RHP Troy Scribner (6-7, 3.68 | 1-0, 1.29)

GAME FOUR (IF NECESSARY)

Ducks: TBA vs. Skeeters: RHP Chase De Jong (4-4, 5.56 | 0-0, 4.05)

GAME FIVE (IF NECESSARY)

Ducks: TBA vs. Skeeters: TBA

FOLLOW ALONG

Those unable to make it out to the ballpark can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks' official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Fans can follow a pitch-by-pitch account of each playoff game as well via MLB's Gameday Stringer.

TICKET LINKS

Tickets to all Ducks home Championship Series games are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Those wishing to attend Games Three, Four or Five at Constellation Field can purchase tickets by visiting www.sugarlandskeeters.com, calling (281) 240-4487 or visiting the TDECU Ticket Office.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

