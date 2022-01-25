Atlantic League All-Star Bennett Parry Rejoins Ducks

January 25, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Bennett Parry. He begins his third season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"Bennett has had two successful stints with the Ducks, both ending with his contract being purchased by a foreign professional league," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to welcoming him back to Long Island."

Parry spent time during the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Long Island. He combined to make 19 starts, compiling a 7-1 record with a 2.98 ERA, one complete game and 148 strikeouts to 42 walks over 111.2 innings pitched. The 30-year-old began the 2019 season with the Flock, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 32 strikeouts in five starts. His contract was then purchased by Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League on May 22. Parry went on to make two starts with Puebla and seven with Rieleros de Aguascalientes in Mexico.

In 2018, the San Diego native struck out 116 batters, good for second in the Atlantic League despite making 11 less starts than the league leader (Mitch Atkins, York). He tied a franchise single-game record with 14 punchouts on May 30 at Sugar Land. For his efforts, the southpaw was selected as the Liberty Division's starting pitcher in the ALPB All-Star Game, held on Long Island. Parry's contract was then purchased by the Chinatrust Brothers of the Chinese Professional Baseball League on August 2. The California State University, Northridge alum spent the first five seasons (2011-15) of his career in the Baltimore Orioles organization and then pitched two seasons (2016-17) with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association. Parry was originally selected by the Orioles in the 40th round of the 2011 amateur draft.

"I am excited to come back to Long Island and continue my playing career after a couple of years off," said Parry. "I'm happy to be pitching again and have been training and throwing every day in San Diego to be ready."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 25, 2022

Atlantic League All-Star Bennett Parry Rejoins Ducks - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.