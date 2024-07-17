Atlanta United vs. New York City FC: Full Match Highlights: July 17, 2024
July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #atlantaunited #newyorkcityfc #nycfc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2024
- FC Dallas Claims Copa Tejas Following 3-1 Home Win Versus Austin FC - FC Dallas
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Resounding 3-1 Victory Over Toronto FC at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats FC Cincinnati 1-0 at TQL Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Draws New York City FC, 2-2 - New York City FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Steal a Valuable Point in Columbus - Charlotte FC
- Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest Player to Debut for North American Sports Team; Baribo Nets First Career Hat Trick; Wagner Earns Hat Trick of Assists - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati blanked by Chicago Fire FC, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- TUNE IN: FC Cincinnati Travel to Face New York Red Bulls Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Fight Through Adversity But Fall 1-0 to Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Academy Forward Mykhi Joyner to MLS Homegrown Deal - St. Louis City SC
- Forward Marcos Dias Available at Philadelphia Union on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster as Olympic Call up Replacement Ahead of Match against New England Revolution - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against New England Revolution - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 17 - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Signs Midfielders Maximo Carrizo and Piero Elias, and Defender Drew Baiera to Short-Term Agreements - New York City FC
- Match against Houston Dynamo Rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Match Versus LAFC Rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Injury Report: Five Missing vs. Atlanta - New York City FC
- GEODIS Park to Host PENCIL's Together 4 Teachers Pep Rally Monday, July 29 - Nashville SC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Columbus Crew - Charlotte FC
- Lg Electronics Canada Named New Sleeve Patch Partner of Toronto FC - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Season Ticket Pricing
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at CF Montréal
- Noah Cobb and Ashton Gordon Receive National Team Call-Ups for Concacaf U-20 Championships
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal