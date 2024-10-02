Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal: Josef Martínez Second-Straight Brace!: Full Match Highlights
October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #atlantaunited #cfmontreal
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 2, 2024
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 to CF Montreal - Atlanta United FC
- Toronto FC (1) - New York Red Bulls (4) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York City FC Secures Win over FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Orlando City SC Holds off Union, 2-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Wins 2024 Supporters' Shield - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Can't Find Comeback Finisher, Fall 3-2 to NYCFC - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday Night at BC Place - Seattle Sounders FC
- CANMNT Roster Announced for October Friendly against Panama in Toronto - Nashville SC
- Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Friendly Match - Portland Timbers
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canada National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson Named to USMNT Roster for October International Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for International Friendlies against Panama and Mexico - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting Kansas City Partners with Team Playmaker - Sporting Kansas City
- Young 'Caps put in resilient display despite defeat against San Diego Wave FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.