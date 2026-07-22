Atlanta United Signs Arif Kovac, Toto Majub and Ignacio Suarez-Couri to Short-Term Agreements

Published on July 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed forward Arif Kovac, defender Toto Majub and midfielder Ignacio Suarez-Couri to Short-Term Agreements for Wednesday's match at Charlotte FC (8 p.m. ET, Apple TV, FS1/FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor) and Saturday's match at New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). This will be the second Short-Term Agreement of the season for both Majub and Suarez-Couri and the first for Kovac.

Per 2026 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Kovac, 19, signed with Atlanta United 2 before the 2025 season and made three appearances with one goal in his first season with the club. This season, Kovac ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro with 16 goal contributions and leads the race for the 2026 Golden Boot with 13 goals. Kovac scored five goals and added an assist on May 16 against Huntsville, setting the MLSNP record for goals and goal contributions in a single match. He has started 13 of his 17 appearances and was recently named MLSNP Player of the Matchweek for Matchweek 19 after a tallying a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against Inter Miami II. Kovac became the second-ever ATL UTD 2 player to reach double-digit goals in a season in the MLSNP era.

Majub, 20, signed with ATL UTD 2 ahead of the 2025 season after playing with Amusi Football Club in Uganda previously. Last season, Majub played in 12 MLS NEXT Pro matches including 10 starts. He scored his first career goal came on Aug. 31, 2025 in a 2-0 win against Huntsville City FC and finished the year with just under 1,000 minutes played. This season, the defender has started four of his seven MLS NEXT Pro appearances. Majub has represented the Ugandan U-20 national team.

Suarez-Couri, 17, signed with ATL UTD 2 in April 2025 after developing in the Atlanta United Academy since 2020. Last season, Suarez-Couri scored his first professional goal on Aug. 27 in a 4-1 win over Inter Miami CF II, making him the youngest-ever ATL UTD 2 player to do so at 16 years and 146 days. So far in 2026, Suarez-Couri has scored one goal and provided four assists in 14 appearances, making him the youngest ATL UTD 2 player to reach five goal contributions in a season in the MLS NEXT Pro era. Suarez-Couri recently made his international debut for the United States U-17 National Team on June 7.

Player Profiles

Name: Arif Kovac

Position: Forward

Height: 6-5

Birthdate: Sept. 8, 2006 (19)

Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri

Citizenship: United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Arif Kovac to a Short-Term Agreement on July 22, 2026.

Name: Toto Majub

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Birthdate: June 3, 2006 (20)

Birthplace: Kampala, Uganda

Citizenship: Uganda

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Toto Majub to a Short-Term Agreement on July 22, 2026.

Name: Ignacio Suarez-Couri

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Birthdate: April 3, 2009 (17)

Birthplace: Johns Creek, Georgia

Citizenship: United States, Venezuela

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Ignacio Suarez-Couri to a Short-Term Agreement on July 22, 2026.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.