Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video


The Atlanta Dream keep their playoff hopes alive in an absolute battle against the Washington Mystics which resulted in a 76-73 victory in OVERTIME.

Tina Charles had a 20 PT, 10 REB double-double to help uplift Atlanta to the dub

