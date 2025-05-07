Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream take down the Mystics, 80-70, in their preseason debut. Brittney Griner dominates with 16 PTS and 10 REB, securing a double-double in her first game with the Dream!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

