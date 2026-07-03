Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







On a win streak

The Mystics defeat the Dream, 81-76, to bring them to their second win in a row at home!

Shakira Austin powered the Mystics in this dub with 21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, and 2 3PM!

Alicia Florez also went to work, securing her career-highs in both PTS and REB with 13 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB, and 2 3PM!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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