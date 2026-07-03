Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2026
Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
On a win streak
The Mystics defeat the Dream, 81-76, to bring them to their second win in a row at home!
Shakira Austin powered the Mystics in this dub with 21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, and 2 3PM!
Alicia Florez also went to work, securing her career-highs in both PTS and REB with 13 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB, and 2 3PM!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026
- Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 15th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.2.26 - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.