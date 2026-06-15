WNBA Toronto Tempo

Atlanta Dream vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 14, 2026

Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video


Dominant win for the AtlantaDream as they defeat the Tempo 102-77

Allisha Gray: 26 PTS | 7 AST | 5 3PM | 3 REB Rhyne Howard: 24 PTS | 6 REB | 4 3PM | 3 BLKS | 2 AST Isobel Borlase: 17 PTS | 3 REB | 2 3PM Angel Reese: 15 PTS | 17 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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