Atlanta Dream vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2026
Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The first five for the AtlantaDream did it again as they all scored in double-digits to defeat the Tempo, 111-92 Ã¢Å"Ã¯Â¸Â
Naz Hillmon achieved a career-high 24 PTS while going 8/8 from the field and 4/4 from the three. Angel Reese logged her 17th double-doubles of the season with 23 PTS & 12 REB!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026
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- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics - 7/18/26 - Golden State Valkyries
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