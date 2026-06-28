Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2026

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm defeat the Dream, 105-90 and get a back-to-back win at home!

Each player in the starting lineup showed out with double figures, and Flau'jae Johnson came up BIG in this win

Johnson: 24 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM | 2 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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