Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2026
Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm defeat the Dream, 105-90 and get a back-to-back win at home!
Each player in the starting lineup showed out with double figures, and Flau'jae Johnson came up BIG in this win
Johnson: 24 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM | 2 STL
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
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