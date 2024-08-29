Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2024

August 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Jewell Loyd nails the dagger in the last seconds to secure the 85-81 win for the Seattle Storm!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

