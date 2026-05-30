Atlanta Dream vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2026
Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
Dominant win for the Atlanta Dream as they defeat the Portland Fire, 86-66
Angel Reese: 18 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST Rhyne Howard: 14 PTS | 6 STL | 4 3PM | 4 AST | 2 REB Naz Hillmon: 14 PTS | 7 REB | 5 STL | 4 AST Allisha Gray: 13 PTS | 3 REB | 3 STL | 3 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026
- Sky Lose at Home to Lynx, 58-79 - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CHI (5.29.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Triumphs Again in Front of Packed Home Crowd - New York Liberty
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces - 5/31/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Game Preview: Fever at Fire - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 90, Fever 88 - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Fall at Golden State Valkyries - Indiana Fever
- Aces Shooting Goes Cold in Fourth, Fall 95-87 on the Road to Dallas - Las Vegas Aces
- Veronica Burton Records Season-High 25 Points, Five Blocks in Thrilling Victory over Fever - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Fire Stories
- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino
- Grammy-Winning Artist, Ashanti, to Perform at Halftime of Portland Fire Home Opener on May 9
- Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Open Nominations for 2026 EmpowHER Awards Presented by Kaiser Permanente
- Portland Fire Introduces In-Arena Entertainment Team for 2026 Season
- Gray Media and RAJ Sports Announce Groundbreaking New Sports Network, Rose City Sportsnet™