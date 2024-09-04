Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2024
September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Game Recap: Kahleah Copper went off for 28 PTS and 4 AST, leading the Phoenix Mercury to a big W over the Dream and punching their playoff ticket!
Final Score | 74-66
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2024
- Fever Begin Six-Game Homestand on Wednesday against Sparks - Indiana Fever
- Double-Doubles from Gray, Wilson Help Aces Top Sky 90-71 - Las Vegas Aces
- Dream Fall to Mercury - Atlanta Dream
- Storm Eclipses Sun 71-64 to Earn Key Road Win - Seattle Storm
- Wings Rally Late But Come Up Short Against Mystics, 90-86 - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Clinch 2024 Playoff Spot - Indiana Fever
- Mercury Clinches 2024 WNBA Playoff Berth - Phoenix Mercury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.