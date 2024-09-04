Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2024

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game Recap: Kahleah Copper went off for 28 PTS and 4 AST, leading the Phoenix Mercury to a big W over the Dream and punching their playoff ticket!

Final Score | 74-66

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

