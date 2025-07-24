Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream defeat the Mercury 90-79 on the road, improving to 14-10 on the season

Allisha Gray powered the Dream to victory with 28 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025

