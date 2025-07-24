Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 24, 2025
July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Atlanta Dream defeat the Mercury 90-79 on the road, improving to 14-10 on the season
Allisha Gray powered the Dream to victory with 28 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST!
